Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

NYSE:CR opened at $50.75 on Monday. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

