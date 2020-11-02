Craig Hallum Cuts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $80.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $6,860,330.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,016.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200,402 shares of company stock valued at $188,493,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.