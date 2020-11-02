Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Shares of CVA opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covanta in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

