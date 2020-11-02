County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of County Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other County Bancorp news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 104,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $218,340 in the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.