Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $357.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.34. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

