CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CRVL opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $1,077,394.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,551,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $181,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,495,421.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,649 shares of company stock worth $10,490,126. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CorVel by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CorVel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

