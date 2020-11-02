Cortex Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00027422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.03951397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00227568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00026315 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

