Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $94,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth $97,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 292.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 32.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several research firms have commented on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

