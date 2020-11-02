Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLK stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.97. Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

