Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Amarin by 2,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 158,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.