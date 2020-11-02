Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $125,000 in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,154 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after purchasing an additional 952,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 314,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

