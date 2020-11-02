Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $101,000 in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. Equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

