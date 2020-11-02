Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $101,000 in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $455.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $58.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICLK shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

