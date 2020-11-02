Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 12.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 14.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

BCS opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

