Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 178,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 58.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QEP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

