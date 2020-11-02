Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,154 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Matador Resources by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $7.07 on Monday. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $826.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

