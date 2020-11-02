Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $107.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.87.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

