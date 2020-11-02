Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after buying an additional 512,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,446,000 after buying an additional 480,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

