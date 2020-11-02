Contrasting Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) & Vivos (NASDAQ:RDGL)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Insulet and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insulet
|2.20%
|10.96%
|1.81%
|Vivos
|N/A
|N/A
|-1,224.52%
0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Insulet has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Insulet and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insulet
|1
|10
|8
|0
|2.37
|Vivos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insulet presently has a consensus price target of $223.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insulet is more favorable than Vivos.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Insulet and Vivos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insulet
|$738.20 million
|19.77
|$11.60 million
|$0.19
|1,169.74
|Vivos
|$10,000.00
|588.28
|-$1.61 million
|N/A
|N/A
Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.
Summary
Insulet beats Vivos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.
Vivos Company Profile
Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Richland, Washington.
