Contrasting Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) & Vivos (NASDAQ:RDGL)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Insulet alerts:

This table compares Insulet and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 2.20% 10.96% 1.81% Vivos N/A N/A -1,224.52%

0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Insulet has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Insulet and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 1 10 8 0 2.37 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insulet presently has a consensus price target of $223.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insulet is more favorable than Vivos.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insulet and Vivos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $738.20 million 19.77 $11.60 million $0.19 1,169.74 Vivos $10,000.00 588.28 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Summary

Insulet beats Vivos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.