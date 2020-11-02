Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,100 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 1,465,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 678.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTTAF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAF opened at $104.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.76. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $145.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

