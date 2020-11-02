Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 610,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CNRFF opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 6.72. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2019, it had a land bank of approximately 32.7 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping centers, unicenters, and minicenters.

