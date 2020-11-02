ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after buying an additional 1,412,985 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 353.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,237 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.