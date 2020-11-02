COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 15.7% in October

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS GRP PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.