Comparing Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) & Ciena (OTCMKTS:CIEN)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ciena has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Microsystems has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ciena and Live Microsystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena $3.57 billion 1.70 $253.43 million $1.84 21.41 Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Live Microsystems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ciena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Live Microsystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ciena and Live Microsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena 10.26% 17.93% 10.36% Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ciena and Live Microsystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena 1 5 18 0 2.71 Live Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ciena currently has a consensus price target of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Ciena’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ciena is more favorable than Live Microsystems.

Summary

Ciena beats Live Microsystems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers OneControl unified management system and platform software services, as well as manage, control, and plan software. The company's Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation has collaboration with Infoblox Inc. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Live Microsystems Company Profile

Live Microsystems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a mobile Internet provider of digital entertainment solutions for network operators, consumer device manufacturers, and brands and media companies in the mobile market. The company was formerly known as Livewire Mobile, Inc. and changed its name to Live Microsystems, Inc. in August 2013. Live Microsystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

