Comparing Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) & Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A Surface Oncology $15.36 million 21.77 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -4.25

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surface Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Surface Oncology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 96.24%. Surface Oncology has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.29%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Surface Oncology -70.90% -32.89% -18.02%

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Surface Oncology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and the Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining Surface's SRF617, an investigational antibody therapy targeting CD39, with Merck's KEYTRUDAÃ (pembrolizumab), the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved in the United States. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

