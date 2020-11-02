Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Shares of JCS stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.06. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

JCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

