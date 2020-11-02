Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

NYSE FIX opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 19,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,039,965.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 9,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $480,346.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,025.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,560 shares of company stock worth $2,585,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

