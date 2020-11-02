Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.33.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 587,194 shares of company stock valued at $47,270,060 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

