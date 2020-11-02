Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.9 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

CLEGF opened at $12.30 on Monday. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

