Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of COCSF stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

