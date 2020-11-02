CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CCNE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other CNB Financial news, EVP Martin T. Griffith acquired 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $90,925.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 7,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $560,432 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in CNB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 198,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

