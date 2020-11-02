CLS Holdings USA Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLSH opened at $0.07 on Monday. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

Separately, Panmure Gordon started coverage on CLS Holdings USA in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.