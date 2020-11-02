Cimarex Energy (XEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. On average, analysts expect Cimarex Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on XEC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

