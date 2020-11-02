Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1,627.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $166.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

