Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.13.

CB opened at $129.91 on Thursday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 107,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 113,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 325,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

