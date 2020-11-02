Choice Properties REIT (CHP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

