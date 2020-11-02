Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.14.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,201.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,279.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,118.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.72, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

