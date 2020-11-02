Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.14.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,201.48 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,279.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,118.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

