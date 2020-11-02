China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.33. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

