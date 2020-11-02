China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,153,100 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 22,638,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 591.2 days.
China Merchants Bank stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.
About China Merchants Bank
