China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised China Merchants Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of CIHKY stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

