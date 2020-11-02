China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Gengsheng Minerals stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. China Gengsheng Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

About China Gengsheng Minerals

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures.

