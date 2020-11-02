China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of China Gengsheng Minerals stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. China Gengsheng Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
About China Gengsheng Minerals
