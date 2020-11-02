Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Chevron worth $71,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

