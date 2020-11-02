ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given New $84.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised ChemoCentryx from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after buying an additional 919,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,472 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,550,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,195,000 after purchasing an additional 390,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 645,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 409,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

