CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) released its earnings results on Saturday. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94, Fidelity Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 29.17%.

Shares of CFBK opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

CFBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.