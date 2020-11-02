CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

CF Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CF Bankshares to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $71.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.71.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFBK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

