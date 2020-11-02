Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 22.74%.

CVCY stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $161.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Karen Musson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 4,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $88,342.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.