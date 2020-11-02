Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CEE stock opened at C$2.19 on Friday. Centamin plc has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80.

In other news, Director Heidi Anne Brown sold 26,500 shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$59,625.00. Also, Senior Officer Youssef Abbas El-Raghy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total transaction of C$423,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$715,370.71.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

