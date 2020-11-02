Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 988,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,816.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CLNXF stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

