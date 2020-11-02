Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.